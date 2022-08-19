The Texas Education Agency sent out its annual report card this week and districts across the state learned how their students fared compared to the rest of the state.
Seguin ISD was listed as not rated, while both Navarro and Marion ISDs garnered B’s.
Seguin ISD, junior highs earn not rated in accountability, Mercer Blumberg gets A
Seguin ISD scored 67 overall earning them a not rated per Senate Bill 1365. The bill states that campuses or districts with a grade D or lower would earn a not rated in the 21-22 school year listed as COVID-19 Recovery Accountability.
Jim Barnes Middle School earned a 66 or D rating, while Briesemeister Middle School was scored a 59 or an F rating. Both campuses were given the “not rated” status.
“At first glance at a district’s rating, you’ll think a district is failing, then you go to another district and see they’re a B rating, but then you dig deeper and look at the number of campuses that are failing, it doesn’t quite match up,” Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said. “We have one of our campuses that would have been rated F, but when you look at overall, nine of the 11 rated campuses made progress. We can’t lose sight of the overall progress that the district made with nine of our 11 schools making progress and eight of the 11 schools moving a letter grade or two.”
Both campuses did improve six points from the 2019 ratings. It was enough to move Barnes from an F to a D, but Breisemeister missed moving up a letter grade by a point.
Prior to the state’s official report card, the district began taking measures to address the areas of concern, with a focus on the junior high schools, Gutierrez said.
“We are laser-focused this year, we have additional resources and support because we are part of System of Great Schools and I believe that additional support is going to help our middle schools obtain the same status as many of our others, getting a B or better,” he said.
Mercer Blumberg Learning Center made the biggest jump from a C in 2019 to an A for its work the past school year.
Smaller campuses like Mercer Blumberg have a great challenge at reaching the higher grade levels since each student counts more than those at larger campuses, Gutierrez said.
“I’m really proud of MBLC and the significant progress they made to get to an A,” he said. “That has been a goal of theirs for several years and they were able to make it happen. I’m proud of the other campuses that obtained a B. We’re real excited about the redesign with System Of Great Schools for our middle school. Last year was a planning year and this is year one to be part of TEA’s System of Great Schools, which is through a grant program for struggling campuses, and we’ve been fortunate to become part of. We are very optimistic this is what is going to help get our middle schools out of their current situation.”
Five campuses earned a B, with Rodriguez and Patlan moving two letter grades, Jefferson moving one and McQueeney and Koennecke maintaining their B rating. Vogel, Weinert and Seguin High School each earned a C, with Vogel the only one of the three moving up a letter grade.
“We have six of our 11 schools that are considered high performing, which means a B or better rating,” Gutierrez said.
Jefferson Elementary earned a Distinction Designation for science, Rodriguez Elementary and McQueeney earned one for a comparative academic growth and Patlan was recognized for postsecondary readiness.
Since the release of the ratings, Gutierrez said community members have shared with him their disappointment in how the district fared.
“What I shared with them is I would rather our school district be a D with a majority of our schools being high performing than a B with a majority of our schools failing,” he said. “That has been the case with numerous B rated school districts. TEA has acknowledged that and they are making changes.”
Navarro ISD, secondary campuses snag B ratings
Navarro ISD was within reach of earning an A from the TEA’s annual report card.
Overall the district earned an 89, while both the high school and junior high schools captured B’s in the form of 89 and 83, respectively and the intermediate campus and elementary schools dropped to C’s.
“We’re right on that edge,” Superintendent Luke Morales said. “We did an outstanding job on closing those gaps. We still have little bit of work to do with some of sub populations, especially some groups like the economically disadvantaged. I think once we shore those up, we’ll be right back where we used to be which is an A district. We have a little bit of work ahead of us and there is nothing we can’t accomplish.”
Navarro’s high school, junior high schools and intermediate dropped a letter grade from 2019’s rating, while the elementary school fell two. However, Morales said they continue to work on closing the gaps and bringing those grades back up.
“The teachers are looking at those nuances and areas of where they can improve on and know that we still have to address to make sure we get back to that A level, which is where we want to be,” Morales said. “That COVID year really did a number on us. The loss of learning during that time, so coming back to try and close those gaps is what we are working on.”
The district’s educators are working on identifying where the children are struggling and make improvements, Morales said.
“Being in school with the hard work that our teachers are putting in, I think we’re going to close those gaps and we’re going to rebound and fill those holes that we had and get back to where we need to be,” he said. “We are already evaluating the data and breaking it down into small chunks and attack those small pieces. Those younger guys, it is a little bit hard to fill the gaps down there. We will certainly have a plan in place.”
Marion sees ratings improve, earns B
Marion saw great strides over the past two years with every campus making strides to improve their grades since 2019.
“It is a great sign of the work that was done,” Marion Superintendent Don Beck said of the overall score of 89 the district earned from TEA’s accountability system. “It is a great accomplishment. Anytime you get that B or higher, it shows that great things are going. Being that close to an A is satisfying, yet makes you hungry for more.”
The district overall increased four points, while maintaining the B rating. The high school moved up to an A from a B by four points. The middle school dropped two points from an 82 to an 80, but was able to maintain its B.
The Krueger Elementary/Karrer Campus made the greatest jump from a 78 to a 91.
“When campuses found out they were A’s I saw some tears and cheers,” Beck said. “There is general relief to some extent, but there was just pure joy when I showed them the official ratings.”
Beck made sure to celebrate both the Krueger Elementary and Karrer campuses because he said it’s a joint effort.
“(Krueger Elementary) is tied to the Karrer Campus and I consider them a crucial part of it because they do count in the accountability in some shape or form,” he said. “They work with the kiddos and send them on to the next level.”
The celebrations at Marion continued with each campus earning Distinction Designations.
“Any time you get a distinction, it means you’re the best within that category of schools just like you,” Beck said. “In comparison to schools just like us we are performing high.”
Marion High School earned four designations — Mathematics, comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness and comparative closing the gaps. Marion Middle School was recognized in science and social studies, while the elementary campuses received designations for mathematics and comparative academic growth.
While there is much to celebrate, Beck said the work is not done and the district staff is already looking for ways to improve.
“One thing is our motto, we’re taking from the ‘Top Gun,’ is we’re the Best of The Best,” he said. “In order to get to that point, we have to do the little things. It is one kid here, one group here, but it is about paying attention to detail. The big items are taken care of, now it is addressing the individual pieces that need to be addressed in order to maintain.”
