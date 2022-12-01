Holiday Home Tour

The Seguin Conservation Society’s 29th Annual Holiday Home Tour from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 will feature area residences and other buildings ranging from the late 1800s to the 2000s that offer varied styles and architectural features. Tickets are $20 early at Gift & Gourmet, Keepers Interiors, the Seguin Chamber office or online through thetexas.org, or $25 on the day of the tour and available at all tour sites.