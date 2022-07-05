A Pflugerville man is in critical condition after he was shot this weekend and authorities are on the hunt for his assailant.
Officers began to investigate a reported shooting about 6:50 p.m. Saturday at home in the 100 block of Benbo, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male, 50 of Pflugerville, with a life threatening gunshot wound,” Wallace said.
An emergency crew took the man to a San Antonio hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, she said.
Through the investigation, officers developed a suspect in the shooting and identified as Norman “Trey” Powell, 38 of Seguin, Wallace said.
“Witnesses stated the victim and Powell got into a verbal argument, which quickly escalated,” she said.
Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter issued a warrant for Powell’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Wallace said. Hunter attached a bond of $100,000 to the warrant, she said.
Anyone with information regarding Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Seguin Police Department’s Detective Jonathan Gonzales at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tips through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS (8477), guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
