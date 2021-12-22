A call for a possible structure fire Monday evening led first responders to houseboat burning in a field just outside of Seguin.
Firefighters decided to let the blaze burn out, Seguin Fire Department Capt. Jeff Kirkpatrick said.
“Our plan of attack right now is we’re going to monitor it and not try to put it out right now,” he said.
No one injuries were reported, the captain said.
The department received a call about 6 p.m. Monday for a structure fire in the area of the 600 block of Lake Placid Drive.
When crews arrived, they found a huge pile of brush burning, which reportedly spread to the old houseboat that was under demolition, he said.
The fire was not a danger to spread and did not have any exposure to other buildings or fuel, Kirkpatrick said. So crews let it burn.
