An anonymous Seguin resident is $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket recently at the local H-E-B store.
The winning instrument was a scratch ticket game called Ultimate 7s, the Texas Lottery Commission said on Wednesday. The ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #716 located at 1340 E. Court St., the statement read.
“The claimant elected to remain anonymous,” the commission said.
There are or will be other lucky winners of top prizes out there, the statement read. The anonymous $1 million winner is the second to claim one of the four top prizes in the Ultimate 7s game, the commission said in the release.
“Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes,” it read. “Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.5, including break-even prizes.”
This is the second local big lottery winner in recent years. In October 2020, the Texas Lottery Commission announced a Seguin resident struck it rich, winning almost than $40 million picking the right numbers on the lottery.
That ticket was purchased at the Pic N Pac 10, 109 N. State Highway 123 Bypass, sold the winning ticket. It was the state lottery’s second largest jackpot, the release said at that time. That winner also remained anonymous.
