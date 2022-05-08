Guadalupe County jurors on Thursday convicted a man of murder in the 2018 drug-related shooting death of a Luling man in the county.
Jurors found Bruce Kittelson, 62, of Seguin, guilty of killing 48-year-old Rocky Bob Weaver, said Heather McMinn, special assistant county attorney.
“Our office thinks this is a very sad situation,” she said. “Rocky Weaver was a father, son and brother and was loved by many. We are thankful that the jury of Guadalupe County held Bruce Kittelson accountable for this murder.”
On Sept. 10, 2018, Kittelson and Weaver got into a dispute, McMinn said. The dispute was over drugs and possibly a woman who sold drugs, she said.
“The evidence wasn’t 100% clear what the dispute was over but allegedly a shortage of money and narcotics from a prior drug deal,” McMinn said. “There was also the allegation that Kittelson had been shorted methamphetamines and they owed him money.”
Weaver did not sell drugs but was believed to have smoked some of the drugs Kittelson claimed were missing, the assistant county attorney said.
“Witnesses all admitted to having used methamphetamines,” McMinn said. “It came out that Rocky had methamphetamines in his blood.”
Kittelson and the woman were in a relationship and Weaver was trying to help the woman move out and get away from a bad situation, McMinn said. During the dispute between the men, Kittelson shot Weaver in the heart with a .22-caliber revolver, she said.
“The medical examiner testified that gunshot actually went into his heart and there was no chance of survival,” she said. “Basically, he died within minutes.”
Investigators at the time said Kittelson fled the scene in the 3100 block of Zion Hill Road before Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and found Weaver dead. Deputies found Kittelson later at H-E-B and arrested him without incident, authorities said.
Kittelson helped investigators build a case against him, McMinn said.
“Bruce eventually confessed. That came out in trial,” she said Friday. “He initially gave conflicting statements. Initially, he denied shooting him, but he eventually admitted shooting Rocky and led law enforcement to where he had hidden the gun.”
A grand jury handed up the murder indictment against Kittelson the December after the killing.
Kittelson’s jury trial began Monday and jurors deliberated Wednesday afternoon and for a brief time Thursday morning before announcing the verdict, McMinn said as she complimented the panel for getting it right.
“This jury was thinking,” she said. “They had good questions and paid attention a McMinn said. During the dispute between the men, Kittelson shot Weaver in the heart with a .22-caliber revolver, she said.
“The medical examiner testified that gunshot actually went into his heart and there was no chance of survival,” she said. “Basically, he died within minutes.”
Investigators at the time said Kittelson fled the scene in the 3100 block of Zion Hill Road before Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and found Weaver dead. Deputies found Kittelson later at H-E-B and arrested him without incident, authorities said.
Kittelson helped investigators build a case against him, McMinn said.
“Bruce eventually confessed. That came out in trial,” she said Friday. “He initially gave conflicting statements. Initially, he denied shooting him, but he eventually admitted shooting Rocky and led law enforcement to where he had hidden the gun.”
A grand jury handed up the murder indictment against Kittelson the December after the killing.
Kittelson’s jury trial began Monday and jurors deliberated Wednesday afternoon and for a brief time Thursday morning before announcing the verdict, McMinn said as she complimented the panel for getting it right.
“This jury was thinking,” she said. “They had good questions and paid attention at the trial.”
The state filed a motion to have Kittelson’s punishment enhanced to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison as a habitual felon, McMinn said. That will be determined and the trial judge, Judge Jessica Crawford, will impose a sentence June 13.
Kittelson’s attorney, Robert Haedge, declined to comment on the outcome of the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.