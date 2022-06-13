Seguin police have identified the man whose body was found at the boat ramp under Interstate 10 early Saturday morning.
Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said police identified the man as 51-year-old Santos Betulio Romero Hernandez of Seguin.
Officers received a call for a death investigation about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday and discovered a Hispanic male deceased, Wallace said.
Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced the man dead and ordered an inquest into his death.
“There is currently no threat to the community regarding this incident,” Wallace said.
Police have notified Hernandez's family, Wallace said.
Police continue to investigate his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.