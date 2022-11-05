Bystanders captured on camera Seguin police subduing a man having a mental crisis in a local grocery.
The video shows four officers working to get the man under control and detained as he struggled with them in the main aisle of H-E-B on Friday evening.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was having a mental crisis, Seguin Assistant Police Chief Rusty Suarez said.
“He was at (Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s) ER and left prior to getting treatment,” Suarez said. “He then went to H-E-B, where officers located him inside the store.”
The assistant chief said the officers tried talking with the man and suggested they go outside to speak. However, he opted to run away, Suarez said.
“As soon as they said, ‘hey, let’s go outside,’ he took off through the store,” he said. “Officers went after him, eventually caught up to him and took him down.”
The almost minute-and-a-half video circulating on Facebook shows officers struggling to get the man to stop struggling.
The man is heard yelling multiple times, “Call the cops. You are not the cops.”
Seguin Police Lt. Cobey Crow, who is seen in the video trying to control the man, is heard in the video talking to the man, calmly, telling him to relax.
“(The officers) applied the jiu jitsu tactics, holding him down, controlling his body movement, trying to make sure they had complete control of him,” Suarez said. “Lt. Crow is one of our defensive tactics instructors and has been training for over three years with Montana Jiu Jitsu — BTT affiliate here in Seguin.”
At one point, the video shows an officer using his Taser to try to subdue the man while other officers continue to contain him.
“The man bit Lt. Crow on his torso and continued to struggle with the officers,” Suarez said. “In an effort to control him, one of the officers did tase him.”
The officers were eventually able to detain the man and take him to an area hospital for treatment and an evaluation, Suarez said.
Crow went to the hospital to get checked out.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
