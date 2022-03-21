A powerful storm blew into Guadalupe County bringing with it high winds and possible tornadoes.
Guadalupe County Emergency Manager Patrick Pinder said there were several reports of possible funnel clouds on the east side of the county between Kingsbury and Luling areas.
“We have a report of a tornado in the Kingsbury area on the east side of Guadalupe County,” he said. “There was a report of a person potentially trapped inside a collapsed house on Appling Road in the area where a possible tornado was reported.”
Emergency crews headed out to survey the damage and respond to various calls, Pinder said.
“We’ve had reports of vehicles on fire, reports of a vehicle struck by lightning on Interstate 10, downed power lines,” he said.
The story will update as more information becomes available.
