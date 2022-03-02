An 11th-hour entry into the race for her seat was not enough to oust incumbent Guadalupe County Clerk Teresa Kiel from her position.
The five-term county clerk won her bid to retain the seat Tuesday, according to unofficial results of the Republican primary race.
“I’m honored and blessed,” Kiel said. “I just want to thank the voters of Guadalupe County for having belief in me to continue to work as their Guadalupe County clerk.”
Voters overwhelmingly chose the next county clerk, as Democrats had no one register to run for the seat, making the Republican primary winner essentially the people’s choice for the job.
According to unofficial vote totals released Tuesday night with 35 of 35 polling locations reporting, 8,253 voters (62.7%) opted for Kiel. Those same results showed that 4,910 (37.3%) chose Melton.
“It’s been 20 years since I’ve had an opponent,” an audibly emotional Kiel said. “It’s crazy, but I’m blessed. I feel blessed. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”
She has been looking at software for fraud protection, which she hopes to bring to the county clerk’s office, Kiel said. In the meantime, she said county residents can check online to ensure their identities and properties are secure.
And, anyone in the county with questions, concerns or comments can reach out to her any time, Kiel said.
Melton, who could not be reached by press time, filed to run in the primary on the last day of the filing period.
Kiel has said that she prepared her whole adult life to hold the position after working in the title industry, the adult probation department and installing software in county clerk’s offices. On top of that, her mother is former-long-time Comal County Clerk Joy Streater.
Thus, she wanted to continue serving Guadalupe County, Kiel said.
“The fact is, I love this job and serving the public is definitely my calling,” she said. “When I took office in 2003, researchers were pulling books from the shelf and looking up their documents. Since that time, millions of records have been digitized and the customer can now have the option of using the books or using a computer terminal.”
Her 19-plus years on the job and 25 years of experience ensure county residents made the right choice, Kiel said. She plans to continue doing what she’s been doing, including digitizing and preserving the historical record while providing residents and visitors with great customer service, the county clerk said.
Kiel handily won the early vote. According to early totals Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes released, Kiel seized 4,618 votes (65.0%), compared to Melton’s 2,482 votes (35.0%).
