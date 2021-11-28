A Seguin teen’s senior year was turned upside down when he heard the dreaded words, “you have cancer.”
Triston Brashears-Cervantes, 18, was diagnosed in the middle of October with testicular cancer and a week later underwent surgery to have it removed. While the family was still reeling from the devastating news, they found a community embracing them.
“I didn’t expect everyone, even in other schools, would show this kind of support and love for me,” Triston said.
The family, who tends to stay to themselves, quickly found family, friends and strangers finding ways to help them, mother Amber Brashears said.
“It has been mind-blowing how many people have been reaching out, showing love and support,” she said. “I can’t thank everyone enough for stepping up and loving us and for loving my boy more than anything. I don’t even have the words for it. I never would have thought that this many people would care about him, me, our family.”
The diagnosis and treatment
A trip to the doctor following a concussion on the football field changed Triston and Amber’s lives. While there, Amber reminded her son about another injury he sustained earlier in the football season when he was struck in the groin area by a teammate.
“In the doctor’s office when we were there for the concussion, I said since we’re here, let’s have the doctor check your testicle,” Amber said. “It just escalated from there. From getting an ultrasound of his testicle to Monday morning, the doctor’s office called me telling me they found a mass and it is not a hematoma and that they got us into a specialist. Just everything lined up to get this taken care of and to get us to the doctor and to the hospital and into surgery. It really has been unreal.”
The cancer originated in his testicle, and doctors found it in his lymph nodes and abdomen. They also discovered a nodule on his right lung, Brashears said.
“They removed the testicle, which they’re hoping removing the testicle will decrease the tumor marker levels,” she said. “I’m praying the chemo melts the nodular in his lung away and decreases everything in his lymph nodes, and everything goes smooth for him.”
In the weeks since his diagnosis, Triston has visited an oncologist, who designed a treatment plan for the teen at MD Anderson in Houston, Amber said.
Having watched her father battle the disease, Brashears worried about the toll it would take on her son. But the doctors assured her his age and athleticism would work in his favor.
“He’ll get sick, possibly from the chemo, and he’ll probably lose his hair,” she said. “He’s strong; he’s young; he’s very athletic; he’ll respond better to the chemo.”
The teen asked to get treated as a pediatric patient to help the younger children as they face similar therapies, Amber said.
“He told me he wants to cheer the little kids up and help them be strong,” Amber said. “Triston has lost so much and still wants to be brave for everyone else around him.”
Community support
The news was devastating for both her and Triston’s father, Dennis Cervantes, Brashears said.
“Heartache, shock, death was my first thoughts,” she said. “My dad died of cancer. So much of our family has died from cancer. His dad is heartbroken. He absolutely hates this. He’s trying to be strong for Triston. He’s been coming over here and staying with him.”
Initially, Triston was mad about what the diagnosis meant for his senior year of football and potentially baseball, then the heartache set in.
“I was not happy. If anything, I was more pissed off because I can’t play,” he said. “After I sat about it and thought about it for a while, I was sad.”
They told family and close friends, but then it was time to tell his teammates. What happened after that blew the family away.
“We’re not outgoing people, but I felt like I needed to let my team know,” he said. “I told the whole football team by themselves.”
It wasn’t long after the support of prayers, thoughts; well wishes began pouring in, something Brashears knew her son would need to keep his spirit’s lifted.
“I know he needs the support, he needs the love, and he’s getting that,” she said. “It’s been tremendous from everyone — Seguin, Navarro, Canyon, La Vernia.”
Friends and teammates visit daily or call to check on him. Athletes from other area schools, some of who Triston has played against, have called, texted or stopped by his home. In addition, area football teams found ways to show their support. The Seguin Matadors honored him during one of their home games, while the Canyon High School Cougars football team put “TB” stickers on the helmets to show their support for the area teen. The La Vernia Bears raised and donated money to the family, as well.
Navarro Panthers head baseball Coach Kris Cavasos set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses while friends sold “T-Strong” T-shirts with proceeds going to the Brashears family.
“Everyone stepping up the way they have has really been good for him and has been good for us,” Brashears said. “It has really changed his outlook and his mindset.”
Triston said he is thankful for the love and support the community and beyond have shown him.
“I’ll beat this,” he said.
“We’re forever grateful,” Brashears said. “I’ll never forget what everyone has done. This has given me a different outlook on life, on the community. I never imagined people loved us like this. It has opened up my heart, and I know it has his too.”
Spreading Awareness
While Brashears is chronicling Triston’s journey on Facebook, he is hoping to spread awareness.
“I want more people to know that testicular cancer is a thing,” she said. “Nobody ever talked to us about this. As a woman, of course, I don’t have much insight into that area. We go to the doctor so often for our annuals, and they want to check everything on us (women). So why aren’t they doing the same for the guys? They say that testicular cancer is a young man’s disease. It usually hit guys between the ages of 15-35. So it wasn’t something that crossed my mind.”
Since her father’s death from cancer almost 20 years ago, Brashears has been hyperaware of the disease.
“My dad died of cancer about 20 years ago, and I’m paranoid of cancer,” she said. “Regular checkups, regular bloodwork. Then for this to happen … more guys need to know; more people need to talk about it.”
Triston, who hoped to play college ball, should be talking to recruiters; instead, he’s talking to doctors finding some way to get back to the baseball field, Brashears said.
“It is just heartbreaking. It is what he’s worked for his whole life,” she said. “I know other doors and other opportunities will present themselves. The big picture is more important than any of this. His health is more important. But it is still hard to take in when he has worked so hard for it.”
