Authorities say no serious injuries were reported during an incident in which a woman hit a Seguin police officer with a vehicle and the officer shot at the woman Sunday night.
The incident happened after police responded to a call about 7:35 p.m. for criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Acorn Wood Road in Seguin, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
“While on scene investigating the incident, the victim advised Officer Monique Escobedo that the suspect, identified as Alisen Marie Webster, 29, Seguin, was still parked a few houses down,” she said. “After Officer Escobedo was advised of Webster still being in the area, Webster began driving her vehicle north in the direction of Officer Escobedo and the victim.”
After Escobedo told the suspect to pull over, the driver reportedly stopped, motioned for the officer to move, began to drive again, and hit Escobedo, Wallace said.
“Webster accelerated driving as Officer Escobedo was on the hood of the vehicle,” she said. “Officer Escobedo then discharged her department issued firearm at Webster. Webster was not injured during the incident.”
Both women were taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment, Wallace said.
Webster was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on $500,000.
The Seguin Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
