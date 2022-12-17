Members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force arrested a Laredo man in connection with more than 4 kilograms of suspected cocaine authorities said they found in a SUV he drove on a highway in Guadalupe County.
A sheriff’s deputy made the traffic stop and arrest Wednesday afternoon as the suspect traveled on Interstate 10, Guadalupe County Narcotics Lt. John Flores said. K9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford and Seguin Police Officer Clayton Deagen did a good job making the stop and arrest.
“It’s the holiday season,” Flores said. “Drug dealers are trying to make money.”
Crawford and Deagen, were conducting traffic enforcement activities when Crawford noticed an eastbound motorist commit a traffic violation, Flores said. They made the traffic stop about 4:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of I-10 East, he said.
Crawford had his canine partner Eddie conduct what is called a “free-air sniff” around the sport utility vehicle and the dog detected the presence of illegal drugs, Flores said. The dog’s alert led to a probable cause search of the vehicle during which Crawford found four individually wrapped plastic bundles inside an automobile battery, the lieutenant said.
“The bundles field tested positive for cocaine,” Flores said. “The audit weight of the narcotics was 4.25 kilograms.”
Task force members arrested 26-year-old Javier Jonathan Gonzalez of Laredo on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 over 400 grams. They took him to the Guadalupe County Jail, where online information on listed him as being released Thursday under $75,000 bond.
Gonzalez had another man in the SUV with him but authorities released he passenger with no charges, Flores said. The arrest and seizure is a step in the right direction of getting drugs off the streets, he said.
“The street value of the cocaine seized by Sgt. Crawford is estimated to be worth over $100,000,” Flores said. “This case will be forwarded to Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office for prosecutorial review.”
