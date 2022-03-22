The damage from Monday’s tornado prompted county officials to declare a state of disaster on Tuesday morning.
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher signed an order signifying the county took a direct hit from Monday’s storms.
“As a result of the heavy rains, high winds, and tornado activity that passed through Guadalupe County on March 21, 2022, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher is declaring a disaster proclamation for seven days,” Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said. “At the same time, Guadalupe County Emergency Management implemented the disaster plan and has begun to conduct damage assessments and evaluate the extent of the damages.”
The declaration comes after a storm system produced a tornado that touched down on the east side of Guadalupe County between Kingsbury and Luling. Several homes were damaged with at least three families displaced due to the tornado’s destruction, Pinder said.
Anyone with damage from the storm — minor or major — are encouraged to report it to the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office by emailing emc@co.guadalupe.tx.us . Be sure to include name, address, phone number(s), insurance yes/no, damages, estimated value of damage.
