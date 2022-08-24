A pair of San Antonio residents are facing drug charges in Guadalupe County after they allegedly tried to sell drugs in a Seguin park on Wednesday afternoon.
The arrests stemmed from an investigation that led the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force to the two suspects, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotic’s Lt. John Flores said.
“The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force had reason to believe that 31-year-old, Blake Fisher Grimes, of San Antonio, Texas, and 32-year-old Antonia Marie Gonzalez had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine,” he said.
Officers reportedly found Grimes and Gonzales in possession of illegal narcotics about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Manuel C. Castilla Park, Flores said.
“The (task force) made contact with Grimes and Gonzalez which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle,” he said.
Officers reportedly found 68.7 grams of crystalized methamphetamine and 2.7 grams of Alprazolam, Flores said.
The two were arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams in a drug free zone. Gonzales was also arrested for a pair of active Bexar County warrants and failure to identify as a fugitive after allegedly giving investigators a false name, Flores said.
The pair were booked into Guadalupe County Jail.
