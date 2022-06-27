Officials say a lightning strike sparked a quick-moving grass fire that threatened lives and burned 20 recreational vehicles parked at an RV sales lot Monday afternoon in Seguin.
Witnesses reported seeing a bolt of lightening strike nearby causing a fire ball near the dealership in the 4100 block of I-10 West in Seguin.
“That was what was reported to us,” Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said. “Lightning started a grass fire just north of San Antonio RVs.”
The new and used RV dealer is located just west of FM 725 and Interstate 10. A man who said he owned the lot declined to comment about the fire.
At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, the Seguin Fire Department was dispatched to a report of the grass fire, Jennifer Sourdellia, Seguin public information officer, said. A strong north wind caused the fire to spread to the dealership, she said. The fire torched about 20 RVs at the business, Skinner said.
“We’ve got 17 that are totally destroyed,” he said. “We’ve got at least two others that are damaged.”
He was unable to determine exactly how much land the fire affected, Skinner said Monday afternoon.
The call initially went to McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department because the area of the brush originally ignited is in McQueeney, he said. Besides Seguin and McQueeney, fire crews responded to the blaze from Guadalupe County, New Berlin, Lake Dunlap and Marion volunteer departments, Skinner said.
“It took us about an hour to put the entire fire under control,” he said.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
