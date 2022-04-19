Suspected human traffickers led deputy constables on a high-speed chase Tuesday before driving off road and eluding law enforcement officers in Guadalupe County.
Two constable deputies riding in a single vehicle tried to make a traffic stop on a sport utility vehicle that fled and eventually got away, Guadalupe County Precinct No. 1 Constable James Springer said.
“The vehicle went off the roadway and followed along a fence line; there’s no access road in that area,” he said. “Then they drove through a barbwire fence, way off into the field, the brush. My deputies were not able to follow.”
The chase started about 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 617 on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in the county, Springer said. That’s where deputies tried to stop a silver GMC Yukon for a registration violation and possible window tint violation, he said.
“My deputies were up on IH10 running traffic enforcement and they noticed a Yukon with expired registration and it appeared to be illegal window tint,” Springer said. “They attempted to stop the vehicle for the violation and the vehicle fled from them.”
The pursuit sped faster than 100 mph with the SUV driver “brake checking” the following deputy constables on a few occasions, Springer said.
The suspect vehicle’s driver at least once swerved and tried to ram the constable’s vehicle, he said.
Before the suspects made their escape, deputies noticed that the vehicle carried about nine people, Springer said.
“It looks like human smuggling,” he said. “I guarantee that it is.”
His deputies were not injured in the chase, Springer said. He estimated the pursuit lasted several minutes along about a six-mile stretch of the highway.
“It lasted long enough for this guy to hit over 100, long enough for him to brake check the officers, long enough for him to try to swerve and try to hit them and long enough for them to escape the roadway,” Springer said.
The SUV’s occupants likely are on foot in the areas of the county east of Seguin, Springer said Tuesday in a social media post. He warned residents to be careful.
“Please keep your vehicles and homes locked at all times,” Springer wrote in the post. “These people could seek crimes of opportunity.”
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert through the Regional Emergency Alert Network to residents in the area.
“This is the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office notifying you that we had nine Hispanic male subjects bail out of a vehicle in your area,” the alert read. “All wearing sweatshirts and jeans — one subject wearing orange ballcap, one wearing a blue sweater and another wearing camo. Take precaution by staying inside your homes and locking all doors and windows.”
