Community members have gathered to celebrate the county’s agriculture industry for 138 years, and this week is no different as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo springs into action.
The annual event will run from Oct. 5 to 9 with traditional fair staples and new events for all residents and visitors to enjoy, said Barbara Good, Guadalupe County Fair Association president.
“Come out and make some memories with your kids and experience the agriculture that is right here in our backyard,” she said.
The 19th annual Barbecue Cookoff and Mutton Bustin’ Bonanza on Saturday signaled the official start of the fair’s week-long event.
New to this year’s festivities is an Ockoberfest celebration at the gazebo.
“We’re bringing in some German bands to play German music at the Gazebo every evening,” Good said.
Pivo Polka will take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, X-TREME from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, the Oompahs 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Shiner Hobo Band 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Also new to event is the first Backyard Bull Ride, a bull riding blowout starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the rodeo arena.
This event is separate from the PCRA Rodeo happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, home arts exhibits, horticulture, and pumpkins for various contests will arrive, as well as children for the annual school tours that offer agriculture lessons with hands-on demonstrations.
The musical line up begins with Der Kleins Steins taking the stage at the dance pavilion from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Gary Glenn and 20X Band from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Gacho Sol from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Saturday’s line up includes Randy Burghardt taking the stage from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by Clint Taft and the Buckwild Band from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. and followed by headliner, Midnight River Choir from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“I think we’ll have a big turn out,” Good said.
The annual fair parade will march down Austin Street starting at 10 a.m. Friday from College Street to the Seguin Events Center - Coliseum.
Fair goers have a variety of things to see and do this year, Good said.
“You can come out and watch the rodeo, the goat and sheep show,” she said. “Visit the petting zoo. A lot of children aren’t familiar with that kind of stuff. This is a chance for them to see what it’s all about. The Master Gardeners will have some pretty unique plants. The pumpkin decorating contest has become very very popular.”
The fair will also feature various vendors and food trucks from around the area.
“It will look like a whole different fair,” Good said. “We’re going to have a coffee food truck down there. We have someone signed up to do smoothies. There are lots of boutiques and boutiques on wheels.”
Pride of Texas Shows returns with its games, rides and fair food. Armbands are $25 presale online or $35 at the gate, Good said. Armband hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Gate admission is $10 for adults, children 10 and under are free Thursday through Saturday, Sunday is half price. Parking at the fair grounds is $5 and benefits Guadalupe County Relay for Life.
Parking at the Columbus Club of Seguin (formerly known as the KC Hall) and the Seguin Wave Pool is free and has free shuttle service provided by Rocking R River Rides, Good said.
The Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo is a fundraiser for the Guadalupe County Fair Association that awards scholarships to area students who are pursuing a career in agriculture, Good said.
For more information about the fair or the association, or for a full schedule of events, visit gcfair.org .
