Rejecting claims that he feared for his life when he killed a former friend, a Guadalupe County Jury on Friday sentenced a Cibolo man to 77 years a day after the jury convicted him of murder.
Jurors on Thursday convicted 33-year-old Ishmael Debrow in the May 2017 brutal stabbing death of 27-year-old Lockhart resident Rand Vanwert, an employee of Jumping for Joy Inflatables, located in the 400 block of FM 78 East in Cibolo.
During closing arguments of Friday’s punishment phase of the trial, Debrow’s defense attorney Vikash Bhakta painted a picture of a terrified man who stabbed a former friend 51 times in self defense. The defense sought what is called a sudden passion finding where jurors could decide that Debrow’s fear caused him to be temporarily incapable of cool reflection.
If jurors made such a determination, they were only allowed to impose a sentence of between two and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, opposed to five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
“It was physical,” Bhakta said. “It was sudden and we believe this is what applies here. … This is not some type of criminal episode or gang initiation.”
Debrow said he reacted in the moment and couldn’t explain why the stabbing happened, his attorney said. Debrow reacted to Vanwert threatening him with a knife, Bhakta said.
Debrow’s actions were a mistake and also unreasonable, lending to the sudden passion theory, the San Antonio-based attorney seemed to imply.
“This is not a cold-blooded killing,” Bhakta said. “He gained nothing from killing Rand.”
Debrow is a troubled man with a history of drug use and criminality, Assistant County Attorney Heather McMinn said in her closing arguments Friday. He wasn’t the same person Vanwert knew in high school, she said.
Somewhere something went wrong in Debrow’s life, McMinn said. He has served time and had chances for probation in Texas, she said, adding that Debrow deserves no more chances.
“They (the defense) want to talk about chances,” McMinn said. “What chance did he give Rand as he chased him around that home and stabbed him 51 times?”
Debrow’s punishment should fit his crime, she said. He took Vanwert’s life and should face a similar fate, McMinn said.
“You cannot get more egregious, you cannot go any higher than murder,” she said. “It’s one of the worst things you can do in our society.”
McMinn asked the jury of eight men and four women to sentence Debrow to 99 years in prison. Such a sentence would have been fair to people who loved Vanwert and never will get to see him again, she said.
“There are a lot of victims in this case on both sides of the courtroom. They’re all victims of the brutal and violent act Mr. Debrow did,” McMinn said. “Let (Vanwert’s family) spend the rest of their lives knowing (Debrow) will spend the rest of his life in prison.”
A coworker reportedly found Vanwert’s body at 11 a.m. May 15, 2017. First responders arrived and determined he was dead.
Following nearly two days of investigation with the assistance of multiple police agencies, detectives identified Debrow as a possible suspect. Prosecutors’ initial indictment in the case alleged that Debrow either was robbing or attempting to rob Vanwert at the time of the stabbing.
