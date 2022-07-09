A motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck killing a Kyle man Thursday in Guadalupe County.
The wreck happened about 3:45 p.m. Thursday around the 5300 block of Farm-to-Market Road 467 when the motorcyclist tried to overtake a vehicle and encountered a maroon-colored pickup turning left in front of him, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Billy Williams said.
“It looks like we had a maroon vehicle turning into a property over here,” he said. The motorcycle “T-boned into the side of the pickup.”
The motorcycle driver died at the scene. On Friday, DPS Highway Patrol Sgt. Kenny Mata identified him as 24-year-old Garret Nin Van Pelt of Kyle.
Preliminary investigation revealed Van Pelt was driving a 2022 Kawasaki EX6 motorcycle north on FM 467 and the driver of a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup was heading south attempting to turn into a private drive when the collision happened, he said.
A man driving the Titan had two small children as his passengers, Williams said.
“They had somebody pick them up and take them to the emergency room,” he said.
He was unsure to which hospital the personal vehicle took the three, nor did the trooper know if they suffered any injuries.
A person driving the third vehicle witnessed the collision, Williams said. The third driver was in a vehicle that the motorcyclist passed seconds before the crash, he said.
“He said (the motorcycle) came by at a pretty high rate of speed,” Williams said.
Authorities closed traffic on 467 from Elm Creek Road to Mesquite Pass to safely clear the scene and investigate the wreck.
While the information is still preliminary, troopers plan to take a more thorough look at what happened, he said.
“We go through the whole process, rule out any possible scenarios,” Williams said.
