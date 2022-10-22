Election Day is Nov. 8, but those interested in getting a jump on the lines can vote earlier starting this week.
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections starts Monday in Guadalupe County and continues through Nov. 4 with races of several levels on the ballot, Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said.
“In addition to the federal, state and county races, there will be 10 local jurisdictions holding joint elections with Guadalupe County,” she said. “Each Guadalupe County voter’s ballot will contain races for all the jurisdictions in which that voter is eligible to vote, based on the address at which they are registered.”
Local entities within the county that are holding elections include the cities of Seguin, Cibolo, Schertz and Universal City; Seguin, Marion, Navarro and Prairie Lea independent school districts; Green Valley Special Utility District; and Meadow Lake Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Seguin, Marion school districts put bonds on table for voters
Seguin ISD is asking voters to approve a $138.5 million bond with safety and security upgrades, a new elementary campus and a softball/baseball complex on the table. The district is asking for the funds in two propositions. Proposition A seeks $131 million for various projects either specific to a campus or facility or district-wide.
District-wide projects include school safety and security at $15 million, roof replacements, furniture, plumbing and HVAC, 18 to 20 buses, land for future use, and technology infrastructure. Site specific projects include a new elementary campus with a cost projection of $54 million, Barnes Middle School renovations of about $24.3 million, a new agriculture science facility for almost $9 million and transportation facility expansion for almost $4 million.
Proposition B asks for $7.5 million for the softball/baseball complex at the high school.
Marion ISD earlier this year called for a $50 million bond package to bring new educational opportunities to its high school campus and upgrade safety and security across the district.
Most of Marion ISD’s $50 million in bond funding would go to a career and technology center built between the high school and junior high school. The district’s proposal also includes safety updates of entry vestibules, door hardware and video surveillance at each of the campuses.
Various candidates seek Guadalupe County voters’ selection
Running for the United States House of Representatives District 15 seat are Monica Da La Cruz (R), Michelle Vallejo (D) and Ross Lynne Leone (L). House District 28 has Cassy Garcia (R) challenging incumbent Henry Cuellar (D).
State Rep. John Kuempel (R) tries to defend his seat against challenger Robert Bohmfalk (D) as state Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D) faces two challengers in Julie Dahlberg (R) and Arthur Dibianca (L). State Senate District 25 pits Donna Campbell (R) against Robert Walsh (D).
A race for Guadalupe County judge pits incumbent Kyle Kutscher (R) against Nolan Schmidt (L).
Races for seats on Seguin City Council include District 3 candidates Darius Gil and Jim Lievens; and District 8 candidates Steven Berger, Edward “Eddie” Davila Jr. and Bill Keller.
Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has one contested race, District 7 with Glenda R. Moreno up against challengers Josh Bright and Steve Turner.
Navarro ISD has four at-large board of trustees seats on the ballot sought by Donna Gilliam, Tank Malinovsky, Eric Monkerud, Dru Canion, SeanLuc Tubre, Dan Reinhard, Lacey Gosch and Hank L. Dietert. Gilliam and Dietert are the only two incubments seeking a chance to return to the board.
Cibolo’s race for mayor includes candidates Summer-Marie Brown, Terry Hinze, Mark Allen, Tim Woliver and Kara Latimer.
Residents see various measures for the city of Seguin
In the city of Seguin, ballots will include 10 propositions for city charter amendments. Those ballots ask voters to take stands on issues surrounding term limits, rules on when city council meetings are held, bolstering of the city attorney’s office, publication of public notices, and how the city notifies residents about important issues.
Guadalupe County has seven early voting locations lined up for residents. Days and times of operation are the same for each location, Hayes said.
Those hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Those interested in learning more can find location addresses and sample ballots online at 0tz elections offices. The elections offices are located at 215 S. Milam St. and 1101 Elbel Road, respectively.
Voters wishing to cast ballots via United States mail face certain restrictions, Hayes said.
“Applications for ballot by mail must be received in the elections office no later than close of business on Oct. 28, 2022,” she said.
Applications for ballot by mail for Guadalupe County should be sent to Lisa Hayes, Early Voting Clerk, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin, TX 78155 or P.O. Box 1346 Seguin, TX 78156-1346.
