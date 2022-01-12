Thanks to people who care about a missing Schertz man, a reward for information leading to his whereabouts was increased to $10,000.
Jacob Dubois was reported missing March 7 but police continue their search for him. In that search, Schertz Police Department, Dubois’ family and Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers got together to offer a reward for tips and information leading to the felony arrest of the person or people responsible for any crimes against Dubois.
“Recently, friends and family of Jacob’s were able to raise additional funds to increase the reward to up to $10,000,” Devan Christensen, city of Schertz communications manager, said.
On March 7, Dubois told his girlfriend he was going to meet up with his friend Ethan Beckman, but Dubois did not return home. The next morning, his girlfriend called police.
Officers reached out to Beckman who told them he and Dubois had driven to a construction site near Dubois’ home, read a statement Christensen released Tuesday. According to police, Beckman said Dubois decided to walk home from the area of Homestead Parkway and Somervell.
Still failing to return home by March 9, police listed Dubois as a missing person.
“On March 10, detectives were able to speak with Ethan again regarding Jacob’s disappearance,” Christensen wrote. “Ethan continued to give conflicting stories as to how long he and Jacob had driven around and where Ethan had dropped Jacob off.”
Beckman was known to drive a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GTI at the time Dubois disappeared, Christensen wrote. On March 8, around the time Dubois went missing, Beckman was in a crash with the car, the statement read.
“On March 11, detectives were able to seize Ethan’s vehicle and upon initial inspection, it appeared as though someone had attempted to clean the inside to the point where the floorboard was soaked with water,” Christensen wrote. “During the search, the presence of blood was also discovered on and around the passenger seat.”
Police arrested Beckman on March 29 and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Beckman remained held Tuesday under an $850,000 bond on the tampering charge, according to online jail records. The records showed three possession of controlled substances charges against Beckman for an additional $25,000 in bonds, bringing the total to $875,000 in bonds.
“It is the belief of the detectives involved in this case that, unfortunately, Jacob is missing due to foul play, and this has turned into an ongoing murder investigation,” Christensen wrote. “If anyone has information about Jacob’s disappearance any time after March 7, 2021, please contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.”
Crime Stoppers only pays rewards in missing persons cases if a crime has occurred. The nonprofit organization may pay up to $10,000 for information that leads to the felony arrest of anyone responsible for any crimes against Dubois, Christensen said in the news release.
Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 877-403-TIPS (8477), online at gccsTIPS.com or by using the P3 Tips app, all anonymously.
(2) comments
Hey there I’m Jeremiah footman and I have a discussion I wanna make I’m pretty sure I seen this guy last in a black car well going into black van if u like more information on the car license I have picture proof and this happened 2hours ago
Give me a call @2018923150
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.