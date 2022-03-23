Damage from Monday’s tornadoes prompted officials to declare a state of disaster on Tuesday morning in Guadalupe County.
County Judge Kyle Kutscher signed an order signifying the county took a direct hit from Monday’s storms.
“As a result of the heavy rains, high winds, and tornado activity that passed through Guadalupe County on March 21, 2022, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher is declaring a disaster proclamation for seven days,” Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said. “At the same time, Guadalupe County Emergency Management implemented the disaster plan and has begun to conduct damage assessments and evaluate the extent of the damages.”
The declaration came after a storm system produced tornadoes that touched down on the east side of Guadalupe County between Kingsbury and Luling. Several homes were damaged with at least seven families displaced due to the tornadoes’ destruction, Pinder said on Monday.
Crews were out surveying areas of the county Tuesday afternoon to verify the numbers of tornadoes and amount of damage the county sustained, said Mack Morris, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in New Braunfels.
“We believe it’s four at least as of right now but we don’t know if there’s any more,” he said. “There could’ve been separate touch downs or liftings, where we have one tornado from one storm and it lifted and touched down as a tornado (elsewhere). We have four, we believe, preliminarily.”
A dry line of weather pushing east collided with moist air to cause the twisters Monday, Morris said. The phenomenon is rare around here and more often seen in West Texas storms, he said.
The shifting winds from separate upward and downward drafts clashed for devastating effect, Morris said.
“That helps a super cellular storm to rotate,” he said. “Those are where we most often see tornadoes come from, super cells.”
Crews should have a better idea of the extent of the damage by Wednesday or Thursday, Morris said.
Meanwhile, more tornadoes aren’t expected to make their way to the region any time soon, he said. The weather service is again monitoring elevated fire weather conditions over the next couple of days, Morris said.
“We’ve been doing fire weather conditions the last week or so before we had the severe weather outbreak,” he said.
Dry conditions have persisted and continue in areas west of Highway 281, Morris said. Those areas didn’t get any rain Monday and continue to deal with fire weather conditions, he said.
Guadalupe County in the coming days should witness a slow warming trend with high temperatures reaching back up into the 80s by the end of the week, Morris said.
“It looks like sun, lots of sun, warm and dry,” he said.
Monday’s dangerous weather impacted quite a few county residents and resulted in the county calling for a seven-day disaster declaration, Kutscher said. The disaster declaration potentially could amount to state-funded financial assistance for victims of the storms, he said.
“This was a pretty widespread storm along with some other disasters across the state,” Kutscher said. “There may be some additional resources and funding available to individuals.”
Commissioners could extend the length of the declaration, he said. Whether an extension is needed won’t be known immediately but he expects an update report for the court by Tuesday, the judge said.
“We requested individuals affected by the storm to contact the county to help build that report on an accurate number of people impacted by the storm,” Kutscher said. “I expect we’ll have an agenda item on commissioners court next week to get the full update on damage in a report and have the ability to extend the disaster declaration.”
Anyone with damage from the storm — minor or major — is encouraged to report it to the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office by emailing emc@co.guadalupe.tx.us . Be sure to include name, address, phone number(s), insurance yes/no, damages, and estimated value of damage.
