Guadalupe County is with the rest of the country in the thralls of the latest surge of COVID-19 infections.
An increase in numbers amid the surge prompted the local hospital to return to updates on the situation. Hospital Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown released an update Thursday detailing the current effects of the pandemic on the hospital.
“GRMC issues press releases when COVID activity increases in the area and practitioners and the public have increased interest in what is happening at the hospital,” she said. “We are seeing a high number of testing and an increased positivity rate in the community.”
The numbers indicated presumed community spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant, she said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center was caring for nine COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, McCown said. The hospital’s seven-day moving average for COVID hospitalizations was nine per day and the seven-day moving average for COVID admission was two per day, she said.
McCown said 78% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the facility were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
“The other 22% of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 at GRMC are fully vaccinated, but have not received a booster dose of vaccine,” she said. “Following CDC guidelines, GRMC considers people who are two weeks out from completion of second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the J&J vaccine to be ‘fully vaccinated.’”
Hospital leadership continues to encourage members of the public to wear masks in indoor public places, social distance, and wash hands frequently, McCown said. They also suggested the public practice prevention measures, and get vaccinated and boosted if a family doctors says it’s appropriate.
The National Guard and Guadalupe County are here to help with vaccinations.
On Friday, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder announced an upcoming vaccine clinic making Moderna and Pfizer first and second doses available for free in Seguin. Healthcare providers will not administer booster shots at the clinic, Pinder said. No appointment is necessary.
The clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for ages 12 and older and 2 to 6 p.m. Friday for ages 5 to 11 years at Seguin ISD Central Office, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.
