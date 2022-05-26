Seguin police arrested a Seguin High School student Wednesday night who reportedly made a threat earlier that day about bringing a weapon to school, according to district and police officials.
Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said district officials were notified of a comment made by 19-year-old Joel Placencia to another student about bring an AK-47 to the campus just one day after the shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 21 people — 19 children and two adults — and injured several more.
Wallace said Placencia reportedly mentioned bringing the gun several times.
“Seguin High School staff made it clear several times to Placencia that the comments were not humorous, and that they needed to cease; however, their warnings did not stop Placencia from continuing to make threats about brining a firearm to the school,” she said.
The student was expelled from the campus for the remainder of the year, Wallace said.
Seguin Police Department and Seguin ISD officials began investigating the threat and served a warrant last night, arresting the teen on a charge of terroristic threat, Wallace said.
“Based upon the investigation, students and staff were not in danger at any time and no other students were associated with the comments made by the student,” Seguin ISD Director of Communications Sean Hoffmann said. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”
Placencia was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of terroristic threat interrupt public place and is being held on $10,000 bond.
Any comments made that resemble a threat are taken seriously and will not be tolerated, Hoffmann said.
“Parents and students need to know that any threatening statements or comments, even if said in jest, will be taken seriously and investigated,” he said. “Law enforcement will be contacted and appropriate disciplinary measures will be followed.”
Wallace agreed adding the department takes all threats seriously.
“Any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent by the Seguin Police Department.,” she said.
The district is encouraging parents to talk to their children about recent incidents and the comments that they make in person, at home or on social media.
“Students are encouraged to tell an adult if they hear or see something that is out of the ordinary or may pose a threat,” Hoffmann said. “Be vigilant.”
Police continue to investigate the incident and have increased their presence at the campuses through the remainder of the school year.
“Please do your part to help keep our community safe and free of unnecessary threats and distractions,” Hoffmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.