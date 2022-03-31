A man and woman were stabbed Thursday at a Seguin home and police detained a suspect after shooting him with bean bags in attempts to subdue him.
Officers defused the situation by talking to the man holding a knife and convincing him to drop the weapon after someone called them about noon to the home in the 2200 block of Woodland Drive, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
Responding officers used a less-lethal bean-bag gun to try to stop the man they found refusing to drop the blade, Nichols said.
“He was impacted twice with a 12-gauge bean-bag rifle,” the chief said. “It had no effect on him. He did not drop the knife.”
An officer hit the man with one bean bag each in an arm and a leg, Nichols said. Afterward, officers continued talking with the man and eventually he dropped the knife on his own, Nichols said.
Police detained the man, later identified as Alexander Ceja, 19 of Seguin, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. From there, investigators began trying to decipher what happened during the apparent family disturbance, Nichols said.
“The caller advised the suspect had begun stabbing multiple victims,” Wallace said.
When officers arrived, they found two adults injured, one suffering from multiple stab wounds, the chief said.
“Officers encountered an adult male at the open door armed with a knife,” Nichols said.
After the suspect was detained, Seguin Fire/EMS took the injured man and woman to an area hospital, he said.
The man hit with the less-lethal weapon had dried blood strewn across his bare chest as officials loaded him into a Seguin EMS unit.
EMTs checked out the man and took him to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for further evaluation, Nichols said. He was then released to police for additional questioning and possible arrest, Nichols said.
“Our criminal investigations division is interviewing witnesses, victims and the man detained and processing the crime scene,” he said Thursday afternoon.
Wallace identified the victims as a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both of Seguin. They were in stable condition Thursday at a hospital in Kyle, she said.
Ceja was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault-family violence, Wallace said.
No information was available Thursday on any bonds issued with the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.