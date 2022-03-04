Seguin Independent School District's superintendent again will negotiate the sale of the Mary B. Erskine property after the previous high bidder backed out of the deal.
The district still is very much interested in moving the property but also wants to ensure good use for the facilities, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said. Trustees will be able to hear more about the new buyer’s plans and decide if they fit well in the community, he said.
“This is not a final decision,” Gutierrez said. “Obviously, the board makes that final decision.”
Back in January, district officials announced acceptance of Intrinsic Ventures’ $1.4 million bid for the former school. The Portland, Oregon-based company had a residential focus for renovation of the historic building, a representative said at the time. The company was touted as being a community-conscious developer that gives older, historic buildings new life.
Since January, Intrinsic Ventures backed out of the deal.
Of the five bids received on the property, the next highest bidder was Jason Howell, who offered $751,000, nearly half of the highest bid.
District officials are unsure of any plans or intentions Howell might have for the facility, Gutierrez said. The board authorized him to negotiate with Howell to come to terms “in the best interest of the district,” a resolution the trustees approved by a 5-1 vote Thursday night read.
Trustee Carl Jenkins was absent for the special meeting and Trustee Alejandro R. Guerra attended online. Trustee Denise Crettenden cast the only vote against the resolution.
“I just felt like I wanted more information about plans for the building,” she explained. “I just wanted more time to think about it.”
She still is for sale of the Erskine property, Crettenden said.
Unloading the the old property for the proper use remains a district priority, Gutierrez said. Trustees brought him here in 2017 with a goal of having him help complete sale of Erskine and other older, historic properties in the district, he said.
What the next life for the property will be remains unknown, Gutierrez said.
“What we do know is we have here too many vacant facilities that are costing our taxpayers upwards of $50,000 per year,” he said.
In recent years, the district has sold the old Lizzie M. Burges and Juan Seguin campuses. Erskine remains vacant and up for sale.
