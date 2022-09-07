The burn ban in Guadalupe County expired after county officials opted to decline furthering the order prohibiting outdoor burning.
With some areas of the county getting significant rain, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday took no action on a burn ban in effect since June.
The maneuver allowed the 90-day ban to expire and gave county residents a chance to start carefully burning items around their rural homesteads before officials take another look at possibly reinstating the ban, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“At this time, my recommendation would be to let the current burn ban expire,” he said. “Give these people a chance to burn what they need to burn and then we can revisit it.”
Commissioners approved the ban June 7 and it went into effect the following day after County Judge Kyle Kutscher signed the 90-day order limiting county-wide burning.
Increasingly rising temperatures and lack of rainfall at the time prompted Pinder to recommend the measure.
Not all parts of the county continue to suffer from the same dry conditions, he said Tuesday. Some areas have witnessed more rainfall in recent weeks than other areas.
“The challenge is we have a burn ban either on or off for the entire county,” Kutscher said. “We don’t get to choose pockets or areas.”
In opening up to possible burning, the county judge warned residents to remain safe, practice caution and maintain good procedures to prevent any burns from getting out of hand.
Kutscher also asked that anyone with questions about the lifted ban call his office. Farmers and ranchers worked throughout the summer to maintain their homesteads, and can fertilize their fields now, he said.
“It’s that time of year where folks are trying to clean things up and be prepared for the colder temperatures,” Kutscher said.
On Tuesday, the court took no action on an agenda item regarding the outdoor burning ban, effectively allowing it to end. Members of the court agreed to come back to the issue in a subsequent meeting to determine whether to reinstate the ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.