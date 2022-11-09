Seguin ISD Board of Trustees will soon see a new face join their ranks with Johsua Bright, who beat incumbent Glenda Moreno and challenger Steve Turner for the district 7 seat.
With 32 of 34 boxes reporting, Bright gathered 835 votes to Moreno’s 726 and Tuner’s 658. Early voting had Bright leading the trio with 521 votes, while Steve Turner garnered 465 and Moreno had 448.
Moreno only served on term on the board. She ran unopposed in the 2018 election.
Bright will join District 2 Trustee Alejandro Guerra, District 4 Trustee Linda Duncan and District 5 Trustee Denise Crettenden who retain their seats as they were unopposed this election cycle.
