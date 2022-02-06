Freezing rain and frigid temperatures caused disruptions Thursday in Guadalupe County but things weren’t as bad as some imagined they could have been.
Emergency workers in Seguin and Guadalupe County described the events of Thursday and Friday morning as pretty tame and said they looked to get back to businesses as usual as temperatures began to climb out of the freezing basement Friday afternoon.
“It has not been a very exciting weather event for the fire department,” Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said. “Thursday, we ran some wrecks on I-10, no significant injuries or anything from those.”
Between about 1:30 and 3 p.m. Thursday, the Seguin Fire Department responded to a handful of crashes on the Interstate 10 overpass at US Highway 90, he said.
During the timeframe and in the area, a couple 18-wheeler trucks jackknifed, some other vehicles spun out of control and hit cables, and one wreck involved multiple vehicles, Skinner said.
Ice on the bridges caused the collisions and traffic mishaps, he said.
“At least two of those did shut down I-10 for a little while,” Skinner said. “The 18-wheelers had blocked the highway. (A portion of the highway was) temporarily shut down until we could get the 18-wheelers straightened out. It wasn’t very long.”
Friday, things remained calm but city firefighters responded early afternoon to their first fire call related to the weather, the chief said.
The call came from Cargill, an animal feed store in Seguin, where crews arrived to find water leaking from a sprinkler system, Skinner said.
“We got called for a sprinkler activation and more than likely it was due to the sprinkler system actually freezing and bursting the pipes,” he said Friday. “When they thaw out, we start running those calls. Those are the calls we expect to run a lot today.”
Friday afternoon saw closure of the Guadalupe County Emergency Operations Center, which officials partially activated early Thursday morning, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
Reports of incoming inclement weather prompted activation of the center, he said.
Until about noon Friday, they monitored things like road and weather conditions, rainfall totals and calls for service, emergency calls and more, Pinder said. They saw no increase in emergency calls due to the weather incident, he said.
“I think the decrease in traffic on the interstates and roadways was attributed to several businesses and schools closing due to the potential of icing on roadways,” Pinder said.
Several public schools across Guadalupe County and in surrounding areas canceled classes Thursday and Friday.
Nonessential city of Seguin offices were closed Thursday and Friday including City Hall, the Development Services Center and other administrative offices, municipal court, the Seguin Public Library and Starcke Park Golf Course.
Guadalupe County offices were closed Thursday but reopened Friday morning as conditions had improved considerably by Thursday night, Pinder said.
While the emergency operations center was active, staff received no reports of weather-related incidents, he said.
“The operations center was closed due to the National Weather Service predicting no additional precipitation in the forecast and also with temperatures rising above freezing around noon Friday,” Pinder said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Thursday to a couple weather-related calls for dogs left outside in the cold, Lt. Javier Luna said. Deputies spoke to owners and the owners took corrective actions, but that was about the extent of weather-related calls for the office, he said.
Residents around the area helped contribute to the low number of negative incidents that involved rough weather, Skinner said.
“Our residents heeded the warnings and stayed off the roadways,” he said.
