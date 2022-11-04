A search for a Seguin man wanted on three felony warrants landed three area residents in jail Thursday facing drug charges.
In an effort to arrest 40-year-old Byron Nichols, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Nichols was riding in and arrested him as well as the driver and passenger, Guadalupe County Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Nichols was wanted on two warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams and one warrant for tampering with evidence. All three of the warrants were from Guadalupe County based on a narcotics investigation from April when Nichols was arrested, Flores said.
Investigators saw Nichols inside a vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of FM 467, conducted a traffic stop and detained Nichols without incident, Flores said.
“Seguin Police Department K9 Officer (Clayton) Deagen and his K9 partner, Cooper, conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle,” he said. “After K9 Cooper alerted to the vehicle, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.”
Investigators reportedly found about 92 grams of methamphetamine in several small bags in a larger bag inside the vehicle, Flores said.
Task force members also arrested driver Thomas Newman, 36, and passenger Danielle Davila, 26, both of Seguin.
They took all three to the Guadalupe County Jail.
Nichols was booked on the three previous warrants, as well as an additional charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams for the drugs found in the vehicle. No bond had been set as of press time.
Davila was arrested on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams for the drugs found in the car. She remained jailed Friday on $50,000 bond.
Newman was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 1-4 grams, both out of Comanche County. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.