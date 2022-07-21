A traffic stop led Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies to seize about $100,000 in fentanyl and arrest a Laredo woman on drug charges on Thursday.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s K9 Cpl. Dustin Crawford reportedly stopped a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 10 near the 621 mile marker on a traffic violence and discovered the drugs in a vehicle battery during a search of the vehicle, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force Lt. John Flores said.
“As Cpl. Crawford spoke with (the driver, Ana Laura) Hernandez, Cpl. Crawford observed Hernandez’s behavior to be suspicious,” Flores said. “Cpl. Crawford asked Hernandez for consent to search the vehicle and was granted consent.”
Also inside the vehicle was Hernandez’s juvenile son, Flores said.
Crawford used canine partner, Eddie, to sniff around the vehicle and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics near a battery behind the front passenger seat on the floor board, Flores said.
“Cpl. Crawford searched the vehicle battery and found four, individually packaged, bundles wrapped in plastic,” he said. “Cpl. Crawford recognized the packaging to be consistent with narcotics packaging.”
Deputies field tested the drugs, which indicated the four bundles contained 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $100,000, Flores said.
Hernandez was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1B greater than 400 grams.
Hernandez’s child was released to a relative.
