Despite a 56-17 loss Friday to the district-leading Smithson Valley Rangers, the Seguin Matadors’ (6-4, 4-3) hard work helped them clinch a playoff berth.
The Matadors are the fourth seed in 5A Division I District 12.
The offense had its struggles but the Mats stayed the course, head coach Craig Dailey said.
“We really didn’t change much at halftime offensively,” he said. “We did a better job in the second half of settling down and running our offense. Our quarterback did not play very well in the first half. This is probably his worst game since the opener against Alamo Heights.”
Mats quarterback Corey Dailey completed 19 of his 28 (67%) throws for 170 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Seguin had three receivers make major impacts on the Ranger defense. Devin Matthews had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Issac Garcia complemented his teammates’ performance with six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
The run game for the Mats struggled the first half, but picked up in the second. John Jackson led rushers in every category. He rushed 15 times for 53 yards (3.5 YPC). Matthews carried the rock only twice, contributing 10 yards (5.0 YPC).
Even though the Mats defense gave up eight touchdowns, there were still some good things to bring into the playoffs next week, Dailey said.
“Our defensive front played their tails off all game,” he said. “Our young secondary struggled tonight. We did not line up right on some plays and you can see they took advantage of that.”
The defense for the Mats did do a better job of getting off the field in the second half after giving up five touchdowns in the first two quarters.
Matador kicker Nathan Reyes responded to those touchdowns with a 39-yard successful field goal attempt at the end of the second quarter, putting Seguin on the board for the first time of the night.
The Mats trailed at half 35-3.
In the second half, the Mats offense ate up the clock as it drove 75-yards in 10 minutes. The long drive was capped by a 5-yard passing touchdown from Corey to Garcia.
The score was 35-10 heading into the final quarter. Seguin’s defense gave up three touchdowns in the fourth but the Mats responded quickly.
Corey commanded his offense down the field and found the end zone on a nifty screen pass to Matthews from 27 yards out.
Seguin will face the A&M Consolidated Tigers in the Bi-District round of the 5A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at A&M Consolidated. The Tigers are 8-2 on the season and finished second in their district at 6-1.
As the Mats head into the playoffs, Dailey reminded his team to keep its focus.
“I’m telling my team this week to up their focus,” he said. “The speed of the game and the intensity go up every game from here on out. Hopefully, we can learn from tonight and get prepared for the Bi-District round.”
