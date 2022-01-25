Authorities are investigating the discovery Monday of two dead men found inside an apparently abandoned oil tanker trailer in Guadalupe County.
A Texas Department of Transportation employee initially saw that one body was left in the area near the 8900 block of State Hwy 90, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said.
He said the TxDOT employee alerted authorities who went to the location and found a second deceased body.
“Once on scene, deputies were able to see the bodies of two unidentified males within the tanker trailer,” Luna said in a written statement released Tuesday afternoon. “With the assistance of the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Schertz Fire Department, crews were able to deem the air quality safe enough to remove the bodies of the two unidentified males.”
Both bodies will be autopsied, when authorities hope to identify them, Luna said, adding that the investigation is open and active.
He asked that anyone with information regarding the person or people who abandoned the trailer call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).
