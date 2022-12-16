A pair of local law enforcement officers were injured Friday morning after they were involved in a crash following a vehicle chase in Guadalupe County.
A Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper were being treated for their injuries following the wreck, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said. Neither the deputy nor the trooper suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
“The deputy will be off recovering for a few days but will return to full duty,” Ray said. “We are thankful that both the trooper and deputy were not severely injured.
“This is a good reminder of the dangers all our law enforcement officers face on a daily basis.”
The pursuit began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that reportedly was stolen, Ray said.
The chase ended in a crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 599 with both the trooper and the deputy sustaining injuries, he said.
The wreck happened about 7:10 a.m. after the suspect driving a stolen car crashed on the highway, DPS Sgt. Kenny Mata said. The trooper was assisting the deputy in pursuing the car, he said.
As the chase headed west on I-10, the stolen vehicle crashed and the law enforcement officers steered around slowing traffic, Mata said.
For reasons that were unknown as of Friday, the deputy crashed into the rear of the trooper’s patrol vehicle, he said.
Ambulances took the deputy and the trooper to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment, Mata said. Both were expected to recover, he said.
The suspect was not injured.
Deputies arrested 27-year-old DeMarco Anthony Travillian Jr. of Lathrop, California, Ray said. Deputies took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to online jail records. The records did not list bond amounts for Travillian as of Friday night.
Travillian is also wanted on burglary and robbery charges out of California, Ray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.