City of Seguin water, wastewater customers will see a 5% increase on both rates next year.
City council approved the measure unanimously on Tuesday during its regular meeting, but not before having a discussion regarding the increase following pleas from Seguin resident John Fisher to rethink the hike.
“Please consider other means of funding this infrastructure increase instead of adding fees to your existing citizens,” he said. “The question I’ve been struggling with is if I pay those $72 each year and every citizen pays those $72, what benefits do we get as citizens? What are we getting for paying that $72? I’m not paying for new subdivisions, I hope?”
The continual rise in taxes and fees is an added strain on taxpayers with a fixed income.
“Please consider the citizens, treat them fairly, treat them responsibly, treat them with respect,” he said. “That money makes a lot of difference to us. Make sure if you are asking money from them that those fees are going directly to affect their benefits, not affect somebody else.”
Fisher wasn’t the only one who had concerns, City Councilmen Mark Herbold said.
The councilman said he fielded several phone calls from constituents regarding the issue and asked council to pull it from the consent agenda and hold a discussion on it during the action items.
“The main concern these folks have and I do too is we really don’t want to pay for all of these new subdivisions, the people that are here now,” he said. “And I really don’t know, honestly, that at 5% increase how much of that is inflation and costs that we would have anyway and how much is to fund new development. I think we need to look into about half of that as a rate increase and half as an impact fee.”
City Manager Steve Parker was prepared to discuss the issue and explained that inflation was a driving factor behind the increase.
The city collects about $14 million from property taxes and the rest from sales taxes and impact fees to properly run and manage the city. And while sales tax income is rising, it doesn’t cover the costs associated with inflation.
“This recommended increase is really being drivien just by the simple facts of inflation. This is not about growth,” he said. “I know there is a lot of concern over 5% but we’ve seen dramatic increases. Overall the inflation rate is up 19%, liquid chlorine has gone up 310% since January 2021, liquid sulfate up 195% since May 2020, gas prices doubled, construction projects anywhere between 20-30% at a minimum.”
Competitive salaries and health benefits are also a driving factor, Parker said.
“This is really being driven by just inflation on its own. Maybe a little bit of new development, but we’re going to do everything we can … that is going to raise our impact fees another $1,000 to $1,200 in hopes of taking care of that growth,” he said.
Fisher encouraged the council to look at other ways of recouping costs associated with growth in the city limits, including placing the burden on developers.
“Maybe you need to pause, look for other ways to see if you can find to pay for it, rather than just taxing your existing citizens,” he said. “Our impact fees are lower here than any other cities in the area.”
Parker said the city is currently maxed out on water impact fee, but is currently in the process of a wastewater impact fee study, which could see those increase.
“We’re continually updating our waste water impact fee and our water impact fee,” he said. “We put as much of those costs as we can into those builds.”
The measure was passed following a motion by councilmen Chris Aviles and a second by Councilman Joe Rea.
