Seguin police arrested two teens in connection with a reported drive-by shooting that injured a woman early Sunday morning.
Police responded about 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Mitchell Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting and located a 57-year-old woman shot in the abdomen, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
“Several other individuals were inside of the residence but were unharmed,” she said.
The woman was taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and then transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for treatment, Wallace said.
Witnesses told police the shots came from a dark colored sedan, Wallace said.
Police quickly located the suspected vehicle, detained two people and subsequently arrested the pair, Wallace said.
Pablo Salaz, 17, and Luis Leandro, 18, were taken into custody and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They are both being held on $75,000 bond.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.
