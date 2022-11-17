Seguin police say a 35-year-old woman was behind the wheel when a truck struck and killed a 22-year-old Seguin man on Sunday.
The Seguin resident who was driving the truck stopped at the scene after hitting 22-year-old Adam Sanchez Rodriguez, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said as she released more details about the collision.
“It sounded like he was coming from home, according to his mom,” Wallace said. “We don’t know what his destination was but he came from home.”
About 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the blue Ford pickup was the first vehicle to crash into Rodriguez in the 3500 block of State Highway 46, she said. Witnesses said other vehicles made contact with him, Wallace said.
Rodriguez was walking on the roadway at the time of the wreck, she said. The driver of the pickup truck stopped immediately, Wallace said.
Responding officers arrived and found Rodriguez severely injured, she said. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sacthleben pronounced him dead at the scene, Wallace said.
Police continue to investigate the wreck.
The Seguin man was the third person killed or critically hurt when vehicles crashed into them within about a two-month span on Highway 46 between Seguin and New Braunfels.
One wreck reported about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at Krause Lane killed a Cibolo woman, New Braunfels officials said at the time. Alix Trask, 32, was walking in the right-hand lane heading toward New Braunfels when a 29-year-old woman driver from Seguin crashed into Trask leading to her death.
More than a month-and-a-half later, Seguin police responded to a call for a woman hit by vehicle about 8:18 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 2900 block of North State Highway 46, authorities said.
Crystal Miller, 45, of Seguin, went to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition from severe injuries suffered in the crash, police said. A Ford Ranger heading south hit her, Wallace said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.