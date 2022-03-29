After fewer than two years on the job, Navarro ISD’s superintendent announced recently her impending retirement.
During a school board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Wendi Russell delivered to board members a letter making the announcement.
“After 33 years of service to public education, this evening I announced my retirement as superintendent of schools of Navarro ISD,” Russell wrote in a letter later sent to staff. “I want to thank each of you for allowing me to serve in this role for the past two years.”
Her last day in the district is scheduled to be July 22, the superintendent wrote.
The school board accepted Russell’s letter, Navarro ISD Board President Renee Rehfeld said. The board and the district will begin the process of searching for a new superintendent as soon as possible, she said.
“We will meet to discuss moving forward and what that will look like,” Rehfeld said. “It is going to be sooner rather than later.”
Leadership at the superintendent level will continue to be important as the district remains in the midst of dramatic change.
Growth has been an ongoing phenomenon at Navarro ISD. With that growth comes expansion, a process the next superintendent hired will be expected to lead, Rehfeld said.
“We’ve got a high school we are building,” she said. “We’ve got so much going on, we’ve got to get someone in.”
Her immediate plan is to reach out to other school districts for input on their processes, Rehfeld said. The process used in hiring Russell is a good one but whether the same process is used to find the superintendent’s replacement remains to be seen, the board president said.
Russell doesn’t plan to leave the district in a lurch, though, Rehfeld said.
“Mrs. Russell is willing to help with the process, much like Dee (Carter, former superintendent,) did when she announced her retirement,” Rehfeld said. “She along with the board secretary will coordinate our board meetings and how we go about the process of interviewing potential groups to lead the search.”
District leaders will interview groups to lead the search for a superintendent, the board president said. Starting now makes good sense, she said.
“We will get the process going immediately considering everything that we have going on in the district with building a new high school and staying on track with the growth that is coming,” Rehfeld said. “It is important for us to get a qualified individual to fill the position.”
Russell was named the new superintendent in May 2020, when she served as Pecos Barstow Toyah’s interim superintendent.
She came to the Guadalupe County school district at an unprecedented time as Navarro ISD and districts across the country shifted learning techniques due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns and closures that called for remote instruction and other challenges.
Russell addressed the changes in the way educators worked in her letter to the staff.
“I am very proud of the work we have accomplished over the past two years amidst COVID-19,” she wrote. “Navigating COVID and ‘new’ learning styles has not been easy for anyone. I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on accomplishments, and bring new ideas to the table.”
The district was “wonderful” to her, Russell said in the letter. It is made up of people who expect the best for the students, who are kind at heart and eager to participate in educational opportunities, she wrote.
Serving the students was an honor, Russell wrote in her departure letter.
“I will continue to work hard for the remainder of this school year to position Navarro ISD to accomplish its current goals,” she wrote. “I am committed to assisting in a seamless transition, which will provide the assurance that Navarro ISD will be even stronger in the future. It has been an honor to serve you and I look forward to having the next few months to personally say thank you.”
