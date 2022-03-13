Letty Machado and her family found themselves seeking an alternative place to sleep Tuesday night as they were among thousands of homes without heat following a natural gas outage.
The main gas line that feeds Seguin and McQueeney was damaged Tuesday and shutdown for repairs leaving residents and businesses out in the cold.
Many homes and businesses in Seguin and McQueeney rely on natural gas to heat their buildings and their water, and cook their food. And when the line was shutdown, residents like Machado and her family were looking for ways to keep warm on a chilly March night.
“We have a small heater, but I was scared it wasn’t going to warm a whole house,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “So, we thought we’re going to have to stay in the RV.”
Machado considers her family lucky to have had a place to retreat to get out of the cold, and she realizes there are a lot of community members who didn’t have that option.
“Today was a little bit of a challenge, but there are people that don’t have an RV,” she said. “It was a little bit of a challenge, but honestly, I’m just grateful that we have an RV and I’m able to go back and forth into the house to cook.”
Not having gas to power her water heater, Machado used her electric stove to boil water for her son’s medical equipment. The Machado family didn’t have to worry about another night in the RV as they were among the 2,900 to have their gas restored by Wednesday night.
CenterPoint Energy wasted no time dispatching more than 300 employees and contractors to Seguin to shut off the 4,300 gas meters, purge the line, reenergize the line, turn the meters back on and reignite the pilot lights on stoves, water heaters, furnaces and other equipment in the homes, Seguin Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Dreiss said.
“It was quite impressive that the crews were able to come together and bring the entire city back online in such a short amount of time,” he said Friday afternoon. “About 4,300 customers were out of service on Tuesday and as of this morning only a few remain that are not back online.”
Among those without gas were the local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. To ensure the rest of the residents were taken care of, CenterPoint was able to get almost all of the facilities back online with trucks filled with natural gas, Dreiss said.
“By morning following the first night, all but one had been brought online with those trucks,” he said. “They were among the first to be brought back online once the crews began turning meters back on. They were among the first in our critical infrastructure to bring back on — the hospital, the nursing homes, group homes and the schools.”
To assist those who needed a warm place to stay, the city partnered with the New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team, Red Cross and Hillcrest Church in opening a shelter offering food and warm showers. The shelter stayed open for two nights with no takers, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
Dreiss was appreciative of the quick response from both the church and volunteers in stepping up to help the community.
“They graciously, without hesitation, answered yes and were willing to help us,” he said. “There is no way we could have done this without the help of the New Braunfels CERT team. We appreciate everything that the staff at Hillcrest Assembly has done and in their allowing us to come set this up.”
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen was among the residents without gas for a short time, but she said she made the best of it until hers was restored Wednesday night.
“It was cold, but I was fine,” she said.
All in all, Dodgen was pleased with how everything went, but was not one bit surprised with how the community handled the situation.
“It went really well considering,” she said. “Everybody worked together. We have an awesome community. Some of those contractors and CenterPoint employees walked away with dried sausage, brownies, with other food stuff. They were ecstatic. The county, the city worked so well together.”
City and county officials received calls from state and federal officials throughout the duration of the incident, Dodgen said.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzales, State Senators Donna Campbell and Judith Zaffirini, State Rep. John Kuempel and Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd were among those who called, Dodgen said.
“It was just amazing all of these people calling to make sure we were OK. We live in a great area and a great community,” she said.
As of Friday, about 200 customers remained offline. Crews from CenterPoint visited homes three times in an effort to restore the meters, but without people home on the third attempt, the meters were locked and a note was left on the door to call for service reconnection.
“The ones that are difficult to get a hold of are the ones that are still off line,” Dreiss said. “They will not be able to turn the meter back on themselves. The meters are locked out and they shouldn’t try to violate the lock. They’ll need to contact CenterPoint directly.”
