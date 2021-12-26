No. 7. Decomposing body found near FM 1117 river bridge

As 2021 edged to its close, a man made a grisly discovery that sparked a mystery for law enforcement officials to solve.
While surveying land he intended to buy, the man stumbled upon severely decomposed human remains and called 911. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigators started trying to determine who the person was and what happened to him or her, Sheriff’s Lt. Javier Luna said in a press release statement days after the discovery.
“The sheriff’s office is following up leads in this case, and working closely with another agency on a possible positive link to this body,” he said. “At this time, we do not have any additional information that can be released.”
It was about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 20 when the man called to alert authorities to what he found in brushy patch of land in the area of the 3400 block of FM 1117 near the Guadalupe River bridge. The location of the body was a good distance from the River, Luna said.
Amid their preliminary investigation, sheriff’s deputies were unable to identify the gender or ethnicity of the body. It had no hair or easily discernible distinguishing features, Luna said at the scene.
The body was without closing or identification, leaving investigators with a lot to figure out.
“It’s bones,” Luna said. “It’s literally bones.”
Deputies continued hunting for evidence and deciphering clues in hopes of unraveling the mystery, but released no positive identification to the general public as the end of 2021 swiftly approached.
Investigators early on developed a plan to methodically identify the body and go from there.
“We’ll check all of the missing person reports not just in Guadalupe County but in the surrounding areas and we’ll send the body for autopsy,” Luna said.
As authorities awaited autopsy results, they asked for the public’s help in identifying the body.
Anyone with information that could lead to a positive identification was asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 and leave a tip.
