Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez’s bid for a position at a another Upper Midwest school district ended after the first interview.
It was announced Monday night that Anoka-Hennepin Schools named Gutierrez as one of five candidates for the role of superintendent of the largest school district in Minnesota, and he was interviewed Tuesday. Then on Wednesday it was announced that two candidates of five would move on to the second interview — Gutierrez wasn’t among the two named.
A local media outlet quoted a Facebook post written by Gutierrez claiming he withdrew his name from candidacy, however, the Anoka-Hennepin Schools could not confirm that.
“As far as the district is concerned, there is no evidence that we have other than this article that he had withdrawn,” said James Skelly, Anoka-Hennepin Schools executive director of communications and public relations. “We cannot verify it. We have no information on it other than what was shared in the local media outlet.”
Anoka-Hennepin Schools is located in the suburbs just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul area with a student population of more than 37,000.
Gutierrez was recommended by School Exec Connect, the firm that was hired to conduct the superintendent search, Skelly said.
“The school board hired a search firm and then they recommended candidates for the school board to consider,” he said. “He was named a candidate and invited to be part of the interview process.”
The Anoka-Hennepin Schools’ six-member board conducted three interviews — including Gutierrez’s — on Tuesday, plus two on Wednesday.
The board deliberated on the five candidates immediately following the last interview and announced their two finalists — Jeffery Ridlehoover and Cory McIntyre.
“Dr. Gutierrez was nominated by one of the board members to advance, but that was it,” Skelly said. “Only one board member nominated his name forward.”
Two board members asked about adding a third candidate, however, it didn’t make the vote, Skelly said.
The following day the district and the board learned of the alleged withdrawal, Skelly said.
“The next day, there was a notice on the local (Seguin) website about him withdrawing from the superintendent’s search. That was the first time anyone here at the school district heard that,” he said. “The district has no direct communication regarding this.”
The team from School Exec Connect was an active part of the interview and selection process and also were not aware of any communication regarding the withdrawal, Skelly said.
“During that (Wednesday) meeting, the search firm did not weigh in and say, ‘hold it, you can’t nominate that candidate because he’s withdrawn from consideration,’” he said.
Gutierrez would not confirm the contents of the now-deleted post.
This is at least the third time in three years Gutierrez has interviewed for a position at another school district. He interviewed and accepted a job in Wisconsin in January 2020, but opted out of his contract the following April. He also interviewed for the superintendent role in El Paso in November last year.
