Marion ISD will soon be searching for new district leadership.
Superintendent Kelly Lindholm announced during the regular board meeting on Wednesday that she plans to retire at the end of July 2022.
“This is my 30th year in eduction and I contemplated this for a couple of years already and 30 years is a good time to wrap up my career in education,” she said. “I informed the board of my decision and they are going to proceed with a search for a new superintendent for Marion ISD.”
Lindholm, who is a Marion High School graduate, returned to her home district 14 years ago as an assistant principal for the high school. She headed up Marion Middle School as the principal for a year and a half until she was appointed interim superintendent for six months.
She was placed as assistant superintendent for 18 months, and then named interim again. After six months in that position, the board named her superintendent in April 2015.
“I have been in Marion ISD for 14 years, the last seven as the superintendent and I am very proud of everything that our district has accomplished, everything that I’ve been able to accomplish as the leader of this district, working with our board, and with our administrators and our teachers and staff,” she said. “I just feel there has been so many positives that have occurred over the past 14 years and things that I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to be a part of.”
The area is growing and the district is moving in a positive direction to help absorb the influx of students projected to join Marion ISD, Lindholm said.
“I am very positive that our board will be able to select a future new superintendent who is going to be able to come in and pick up where I left off and continue to take the district in a very positive direction,” she said. “I think we’re moving in a positive direction now and I think the person that comes in next will have a lot of opportunity to come in that trajectory and that is what I am counting on.”
Lindholm said she appreciates the opportunity she was given to have served her hometown. She admitted the decision to retire is bittersweet.
“As much as I am looking forward to retirement, there is a little sentimentality attached to it because I have spent so much time here,” she said. “There are lots of great people — students, parents, colleagues, everybody. I just appreciate the board and the opportunity to have been here for as long as I have been.”
Lindholm’s husband, Jon, who serves as Marion ISD’s director of human resources, is also retiring, Kelly said.
The couple plans to spend their retirement enjoying family, Kelly said.
“I plan to spend more time with my family, my parents, my brother and sister and their families,” she said. “My two boys are growing up and I want to have a chance to spend more time with them before they get completely on their own and those opportunities are missed.”
Kelly’s youngest son is a senior at Marion and has plans to play football in college.
“All of these years being an administrative with both my boys, I’ve never had the opportunity to just be mom,” she said. “So this is an opportunity for me to perhaps just be mom in the stands and watch him play. I am going to take advantage of that opportunity in the fall.”
Kelly and Jon also have plans to travel the country in their camper, she said.
“We’re planning to do as much traveling and just taking in the sights as much as we can,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.