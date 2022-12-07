The Grinch may not have stolen Christmas in downtown Seguin, but he did snag a crown that adorned the Special Kids With Special Needs tree.
The group placed the blue crown on top of its Christmas tree in Central Park as part of the city’s annual tree decorating contest.
However, less than a day after the tree — along with others — was lit following the Holiday Stroll Parade, the crown was gone.
“At first, we thought maybe someone bumped it, but then remembered it couldn’t have fallen off that easy,” said Christina Barton, founder of the group Special Kids With Special Needs. “We looked around the tree. Some of the families thought we had taken it off the tree and taken it home, but that was not the case.”
The crown was custom made by Barton and was joined on the tree by a royal cape, a sash identifying the group and photos of individuals with special needs. The group came up with the idea of using the tree to honor the late Queen Elizabeth and as a reminder that everyone is royalty, Barton said.
“We wanted to make a fantastic tree where everybody feels special, like royalty,” she said. ‘It was a way to make the families feel special because we treat our kids like royalty because they mean the world to us.”
To see the tree missing a key piece of its decor was disheartening, Barton said.
“We put a lot of time and money into both the cape and the crown,” she said. “For this to happen, it really took us down. We’re still depressed about it.”
The tree was unveiled Thursday night and by Friday night, someone discovered the crown was missing.
The group looked around the area in hopes that by some fluke the crown had fallen off, but that was an unlikely scenario, Barton said.
“We fixed it to wear it around the top of the tree and we used a clamp to secure it to the trunk,” she said. “For someone to take it off, they would have had to reach up there and take the clamp off and just take it. They had to work for it.”
Taking the item from the tree was the same as stealing from the families, Barton said.
“My guess is maybe it was a young person, thinking they wanted to take it without really thinking what they’re actually doing,” she said. “But we have ornaments on the tree with pictures of individuals with special needs. Did they not see who they were taking from?”
Barton is hopeful someone will return it, but she did file a police report.
“I filed a police report and I’m pressing charges if the police find out who did it,” she said. “If they bring it back, I’m willing to drop the charges, no questions asked.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-279-2123.
