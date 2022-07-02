KINGSBURY — More than a dozen agencies responded to a large brush fire on the east side of Guadalupe County.
Fire crews responded to a call about 4 p.m. on Saturday for a large fire off Dix Road between FM 1150 and Nash Creek Road.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 50% contained by 10:30 p.m.
Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton estimated the fast-moving fire consumed more than 250 acres by 7 p.m.
Due to the size of the fire and the dry conditions, more than 20 county and stage agencies responded including fire departments, law enforcement, county road and bridge, Texas A&M Forest Service
“We had the Texas A&M Forest Service with two dozers cutting fire lines along with Gonzales County Road and bridge cutting another line for us,” Houlton said. “We also have a Texas A&M Forest Service helicopter doing water drops on the fire.”
The fire threatened four structures, but fire crews worked to protect them from the flames, Houlton said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is the second large brush fire emergency crews have responded two this week. On Thursday, a dozen agencies battled a 95-acre blaze on Branch Road north of Geronimo.
