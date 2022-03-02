A family’s home was damaged and a pair of pets died Friday night after a fire broke out in a house on the south side of Seguin.
The blaze caused a significant amount of damage to the home in the 300 block of Troell Street, but it didn’t appear to be a total loss, Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Westley Krueger said.
“They will be staying with family tonight,” he Friday. The home “is inhabitable.”
Fire crews received a call about 8:10 p.m. Friday for a structure fire at a home, Krueger said. When they arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the house, he said.
No occupants were in the home by the time firefighters arrived, Krueger said. A woman and her adult daughter live in the residence, he said.
Firefighters entered the house to battle the blaze and found flames in an attic space above a rear bedroom, Krueger said.
“Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames,” he said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Krueger said Friday night.
Two pet cats lost their lives in the fire, he added.
