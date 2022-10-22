Getting a jump on things a few months early, a U.S. congressman announced $500 million in federal money will soon come to Guadalupe County.
The county will receive the half a billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said.
Late last year, Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to provide federal funding to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet and more, according to information about the law on the Whitehouse website.
The law is expected to help add new jobs to the economy and improve the nation’s interior.
Cuellar said he voted for the bill and it is very much needed across the country and here in Guadalupe County.
“Guadalupe County is going to get over half a billion dollars,” he said. “It’s a huge amount of money coming in.”
About $457.7 million in funding for transportation projects in the county are headed this way. Those funds are authorized through the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, Cuellar said.
The program is the state’s 10-year plan to focus development of transportation work across Texas, he said. The San Antonio transportation district, which includes Guadalupe County, is “letting” about $319.9 million in construction funding in fiscal year 2023, the congressman said.
Guadalupe County projects funded through the program include the widening of Interstate 10 from FM 464 to State Highway 123, widening of State Highway 123 from Cordova Road to I-10, widening and adding lanes to FM 1103 and more, Cuellar said. All of it is needed, he said.
“We know what’s happening here,” Cuellar said. “The growth is tremendous in this part of Guadalupe County and in San Antonio.”
Cuellar is running for re-election in District 28, which was redistricted to include portions of Guadalupe County. In announcing millions of dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Cuellar said he wanted to start showing the people of Guadalupe County that he is here for them.
“I used to represent all of Guadalupe County several years ago. I had an office in Seguin,” he said after a press conference Friday in Cibolo. “I’m coming back. … I think it is important to hit the ground running.”
