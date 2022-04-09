A Mexican national allegedly led law enforcement officers from several agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended with his arrest on kidnapping, assault and other charges.
It started about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with deputies from the Guadalupe County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office who tried to make a traffic stop, Precinct 3 Constable Michael Skrobarcek said.
“Our guys were just stopping a speeding vehicle on Schertz Parkway,” he said. “When they went to stop him, he just went to speeding.”
As his deputies gave chase, other law enforcement agencies got involved, Skrobarcek said. Deputies from the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Marion police and the Santa Clara marshal joined in the pursuit.
It lasted about 12 miles before sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips that deflated the suspect vehicle’s front tires, Skrobarcek said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kyle Faulkner heard of the chase on his police radio and responded to the area of the 1100 block of Farm-to-Market Road 78, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said.
The pursuit headed eastbound in Faulkner’s direction and he put out a deflation device and was able to stop the vehicle, the lieutenant said.
“The tire, as it became flat, it began to come apart,” he said. “The tire deteriorated. At some point, he lost control near the 5000 block of FM 78.”
The car crashed through a fence line, Luna said. A man got out and tried to run, he said.
Pursuing law enforcement officers were intent on stopping the suspect from getting away, Skrobarcek said.
“Officers chased the suspect, later identified as Mexican national Ulises Mendoza-Carmona, and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle,” the constable said.
After securing the suspect, law enforcement officers discovered a pregnant woman in the vehicle, Skrobarcek said. She told officers that Mendoza-Carmona assaulted her and wouldn’t let her go, the constable said.
An EMS took the woman to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment, Skrobarcek said.
Deputies took Mendoza-Carmona to the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping, assault causes bodily injury family violence, deadly conduct, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and reckless driving, according to online jail records. His bonds totaled $165,000 and he remained held as of press time, court records showed.
Those records also list that he has a hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Teamwork helped defuse the situation, Skrobarcek said.
“The sheriff’s office did an exceptional job of deploying the tire deflation device AKA spikes,” he said. “S.O., the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Santa Clara Marshal, and DPS all worked as a team and brought this to a safe end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.