Navarro ISD Board of Trustees will see a pair of incumbents return with two new faces joining the team of eight.
Hank Deitert and Donna Gilliam were re-elected to serve four more years on the board, with Lacey Gosch and Dan Reinhard selected by voters.
Eight candidates vied for four open positions held by Deitert, Gilliam, Brian Scheffler and Tracy Large.
With 32 of 34 boxes reporting in, Gilliam took a strong lead with 2,240 votes, Deitert had 1,865, Gosch 1,483, Reinard 1,188, follwed by Eric Monkerud with 1,162, Dru Canion 788, SeanLuc Tubre 731 and Tank Malinovsky 535.
Early voting had Gilliam taking a commanding lead with 1,474 votes cast in her favor, Dieter had 1,274, Gosch 986, Reinhard had 719, Monkerud 700, Cannon 531, Tubre 396 and Malinoovsky 320. The top four early vote-getters didn’t relinquish control of that lead as boxes were counted at the Guadalupe County Elections office.
Deitert was appointed to the board in April 2013 and was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Donna Gilliam was appointed to the board in June 2013, elected to a full term in 2014 and reelected in 2018.
Melissa Sartain is sole candidate running for the unexpired position she was appointed to in December 2020. Sartain joined the board after a candidate in the 2020 campaign, who withdrew from the election was voted in and declined the position due to her ineligibility to fill the seat after relocating.
Trustees Tracy Large and Brian Sheffler declined to run for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.