The Seguin Gazette is changing up its method of delivering the newspaper.
Starting Oct. 15, the Seguin Gazette will use the U.S. Postal Service’s same-day delivery to bring the newspaper to readers’ mailboxes in most areas.
The decision to make the change did not come lightly as milage and fuel costs continue to increase, exacerbated by recent decisions of some long-time carriers to call it a day, Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said.
“That decision has created a need for us to begin an alternative method of delivery service,” she said.
The U.S. Postal Service offers a same-day delivery service, which the Seguin Gazette will use to bring the newspaper to homes twice a week.
Instead of a Sunday edition, the Seguin Gazette has transitioned to a weekend edition, which will land in mailboxes on Saturdays.
“You will still receive all coupons and magazines inside of your paper,” she said.
Mail carriers will deliver newspapers to subscribers’ mailboxes alongside their regular mail, minimizing the possibility of wet, lost or stolen newspapers, Engelhardt said.
“This is the best way for us to continue deliveries of your paper, and we hope you find it acceptable,” Engelhardt said. “Please let us know if you have any comments or concerns. We would appreciate any feedback, particularly in the first couple of weeks of the new service. Thank you very much for your continued support of your local newspaper.”
